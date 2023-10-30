KITWE RESIDENTS VOW TO BLOCK CONSTRUCTION OF CASINO IN A PLAY PARK

Residents of Parklands in Kitwe District have vowed to block the proposed construction of a casino in Nationalist park.

Sanjit Sampat a resident of Parklands says the community will not allow corrupt individuals to kill the future generations hence they have resolved to camp at the park to prevent any constructions.

Mr. Sampat wondered how a title can be issued for a green space which is supposed to be set apart for recreational and aesthetic purposes.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana who visited the site said that the New Dawn Government is a government of laws and will NOT allow illegalities.

Mr. Kawana assured residents that the construction of a casino in the area will not be allowed by government.