KITWE TEACHING HOSPITAL DOCTOR TAKES OWN LIFE BY SHOOTING HIMSELF



A medical doctor of house number 3103A Ndeke Village in Mufulira District on the Copperbelt has committed suicide by shooting himself in the chest.



The deceased identified as George Chansa Mukupa a Doctor by profession is believed to have been working at kitwe Teaching hospital.



The incident is believed to have occurred between yesterday September 26 and today September 27,2024 at around 11 hours.



Brief facts of the Matter are that Moses Sinkala, of the same house number reported that his uncle George Chansa Mukupa had locked himself inside the house and committed suicide by shooting himself at the gym bench.



Police rushed to the scene and observed that the pump action shot gun was tied to the window burglar rods , whilst the deceased was lying on the floor face down.



There was some blood on the wall to the gym , which has been improvesed as the gym which is literally a toilet in the master bedroom.



Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba tells Mafken News that the body was inspected and a gunshot wound was found in the middle of the chest ,whose left leg was leaning on the bench.



Mr Mweemba adds that no foul play has been suspected and an inquiry file has been opened while the body has been taken to Ronald Ross Hospital where it has been certified Dead awaiting postmortem.



