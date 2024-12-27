Kitwe thief attempts to steal mental patients t3st!cl3s

Kitwe thief attempts to steal mental patients testicles



DESPITE having a pair of his own, a man of Kitwe was in early morning of yesterday found red-handed, savagely cutting the testicles of a defenseless mentally-ill man with a knife, in an attempt to steal them.

According to witnesses, the gruesome act, which nightmares are made of was discovered by a group of young boys who stumbled upon the scene while rummaging through the dumpsite behind Zambeef Buchi branch around 05:30 hours.





The victim, a familiar face in the area, was found bleeding profusely, his body mutilated beyond recognition.



As the boys confronted the suspect, he callously abandoned his knife and fled the scene, leaving behind speculation and horror.





Despite a frantic chase, the testicle thief managed to evade capture, sparking a massive manhunt.



Police officers rushed to the scene, and upon examining the victim, they were met with a horrific sight.





The victim’s testicles were almost completely severed, with a deep gash on the foreskin upon which they swiftly transported him to Kitwe Teaching Hospital’s emergency ward, where he is currently fighting for his life…https://kalemba.news/local/2024/12/27/kitwe-thief-attempts-to-steal-mental-patients-testicles/



Noel Iyombwa



Kalemba December 27, 2024