KITWE WOMAN APPEARS IN COURT FOR CAUSING DEATH OF TWO CBU STUDENTS BY DANGEROUS DRIVING

A Kitwe woman who allegedly hit two Copperbelt University (CBU) students to death while driving a Toyota Hilux on Sunday has appeared before the Kitwe Magistrate’s Court.

Thabo Mumbi and Bwalya Henschel died after being hit by a vehicle as they were walking to their boarding house in Nkana East.

Ms Esther Aponde is facing two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

The accused appeared in court for explanation of the charge.

In the first count, Ms Aponde is alleged to have caused the death of Thabo Mumbi on June 25,2023 while driving a Toyota Hilux from the CBU gate two.

In the second count, Ms Aponde is alleged to have caused the death of Bwalya Henschel on June 25,2023 while driving a Toyota Hilux from the CBU gate two.

After the charges were read to Ms Aponde she informed the court that she understood both counts.

Ms Aponde later applied for bail through her lawyer Kelvin Mwiche which was granted.

The court gave Ms Aponde K5000 bail in her own recognisance with two working sureties who should be Kitwe residents.

Ms Aponde will remain in police custody until all the bail conditions are met.

The court has adjourned the matter to July 17,203 for mention.