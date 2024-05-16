KITWE WOMAN ARRESTED FOR SETTING HOUSE ABLAZE, KILLÎNG HUSBAND

Police in Kitwe have detained a 38-year-old woman identified as Chanda Lukonga, for the mûrder of her husband after she set the house, he and their 10-year-old son were sleeping in on fire, following a marital dispute.

Copperbelt Province Commissioner of Police, Peacewell Mweemba says Kabaso Mwape 38, of Ndeke township, a welder, was burnt by his wife in a house they were caretakers, leading to his death.

According to Mr. Mweemba, the 10-year-old son escaped unhurt, and helped his father who was already burnt out of the house, following an alert by neighbors who noticed the infernal.

Mr. Mweemba says Mwape, was rushed to Kitwe Teaching Hospital by his neighbors where he died after sustaining multiple burns on his entire body.

He says the incident happened yesterday, Wednesday May 15, 2024 after a drinking spree that led to a marital dispute, leading to the husband locking the wife outside before she set the house ablaze around 21:00 hours.

Mr. Mweemba says the suspect surrendered herself to the police and admitted to setting the house on fire.