KITWE WOMAN WHO SOLD HER HUSBAND IDENTIFIED

A 34 year old Zambian woman identified as Edna Mukwana Banda has left many shocked after she sold her husband Ackim Banda 35 for K5,000 to his girlfriend and bought clothes for her children.

According to Mukwana, she took the decision after she caught her husband who didn’t return home for over 7 days with another woman identified as Sila on their matrimonial bed. She said; ”My husband is married to alcohol and sleeping around with other women.

I told the woman who has been misleading him to send me K5,000 but she sent me K4,000 instead. I have used all the money to buy new clothes and let the man be with his girlfriend”, she said.

Picture: Edina Mukwana Banda and her husband Ackim Banda