KK FILMMAKER DIES

Lawrence Thomson Wrote;

“Big Loss to the film industry , a young man with a big vision who’s dream was to tell the story of Zambia struggle and the life of Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, Frank Frank Cherry Kasonde has passed away in a fatal road accident.”

And Nasilele Nasy Kwalela Wrote;

“The Zambian Film industry has lost a very talented and vibrant young man.”

“Mr Kasonde who was the Man behind the KK Movie called #The_Struggle was involved in a terrible road accident along Great East road last night”.

“He was rushed to hospital immediately after incident occurred, unfortunately he couldn’t make it after loosing alot of blood.

Frank is the Co-founder and Executive producer for Frank Global Movies incorporated Limited.

Funeral announcements will communicated later.”