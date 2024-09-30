KKIA AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER GOES MISSING



THE family of Simbarashe Mwaba, a dedicated air traffic controller at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport are making desperate efforts in locating him after he mysteriously went missing last week.



On Thursday morning, Mwaba, a 30-year-old father of one, was last seen in Lusaka’s ZAF Twin Palm area, where he had visited his brother. However, he failed to return home, leaving his loved ones gravely concerned.



Mwaba’s worried wife, family members and friends are now appealing to the public, requesting anyone with information of his whereabouts to either contact them or report to the police.



By sharing this post widely, you will contribute in the efforts to find Mwaba.



Kalemba