By Memory Nyambe

Late First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda’s last born son Kambarage Mpundu Kaunda has been put to rest at the former President’s house in state lodge.

Captain Kambarage has been laid to rest next to his mother, Betty Kaunda’s grave.

As a Muslim his funeral has been held according to the Muslin burial rites.

Captain Kambarage who was a pilot by profession died on Thursday January 13, 2022 at his house in Mozambique at the age of 56.

He is survived by a wife and four children.

Captain Kambarage’s death comes barely six months after his father Dr. Kaunda’s on 17th June, 2021.