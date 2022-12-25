KMILLIAN APOLOGISES TO FANS, PROMISES TO RELEASE ALBUM

Only about a week after shaking the Zed social media space, legendary music act K’Millian has apologised to his fans, for all the controversy surrounding him over the last few days.

When he took the stage at the much anticipated “Out For Your Own” Yo maps concert in Lusaka, the singer took a moment to apologize to the crowd present.

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry. I’m only human, you know. I’m sorry”, he said on stage.

K’Millian went on to perform some of his legendary songs that got the crowd at the venue singing and reminiscing the good old days.

Backstage, Diamond Media caught up with him and he explained that he owed the crowd and his fans an apology because he did not address the scandal in time and did not expect them to welcome him as their favorite.

He has also exclusively revealed that he is releasing a 15 track album as soon as possible under Kalandanya music promotions.

The artist was recently involved in a social media scandal after it was reported that he failed to settle a taxi bill after a ride. It is unclear whether or not K’Millian really failed to fulfill as expected.

Diamond TV