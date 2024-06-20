Kobbie Mainoo addresses rumours surrounding his interest to play for Ghana

England and Manchester United rising star Kobbie Mainoo has revealed the thought process behind his decision to choose between representing Ghana or England.

The 19-year-old, born in England to Ghanaian parents, had a breakthrough season under United manager Erik Ten Hag, appearing in 32 matches across all competitions and scoring 5 goals.

His impressive performances attracted interest from both the Ghana Football Association and the England Football Association, with Mainoo ultimately opting to play for England.

After making his competitive debut for England in their 1-0 victory over Serbia in the Euro 2024 opener, Mainoo explained the factors that influenced his choice.

“Obviously I’m proud of my Ghanaian heritage and there was speculation and what not but It has always been a dream to play for England so I’m happy to be here.

I considered but I want to play for England.” he said in an interview with Sky Sports”.