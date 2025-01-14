Kodak Black Sets Record Straight On Rumors He Converted To Islam

Kodak Black is not taking the latest rumors about him lying down — he has fired back against recent speculation that he’s converted to Islam, denying it and reiterating that he is a Hebrew Israelite.

Earlier this week, rumors about Kodak’s conversion to Islam began spreading after pictures of him on a prayer rug in what appeared to be a mosque went viral. The Florida rapper said that he took the photos at the request of celebrity dentist “Bollywood” Saif Shere.

“No disrespect to the Muslim community but Iam [sic] Hebrew Israelite,” Kodak wrote on social media. “I feel very disrespected by the blog and [Shere] for allowing them to run with a narrative that I’ve converted to Islam!! Simply him asking me personally to take a picture on his prayer rug.”

The Hebrew Israelites are a movement that claims that African Americans are the descendants of ancient Israelites.

In a lengthy monologue shared on video, Kodak elaborated on his initial denial of the rumors.

“I always say I like the literature, but I ain’t no fucking Muslim,” he said.

“Other n-ggas do that, turn Muslim out of nowhere. No disrespect to Muslims, no disrespect to any religion… I can’t tell you you’re wrong for being Christian. I can’t tell you you’re wrong for being Muslim. You can’t tell me I’m wrong for being Hebrew Israelite.

“I don’t understand why that post go viral. All y’all saw was a picture of me prostrating.”

He also criticized fans posting “certain little pictures…to make a n-gga look crazy.”

“I never said I’m Muslim,” he continued.