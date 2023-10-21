Koffi Olomidé asks her daughter Didistone to come to her senses

Koffi Olomide took advantage of his live rehearsal on Cindy Le Coeur’s TikTok account yesterday to send a message to her daughter Didistone.

In the form of a song, the Congolese star called on Saint James, a mutual friend, to convey his infinite love to the young woman.

In the lyrics of his musical improvisation, Koffi Olomide asks Saint James to go see Didistone and ask her to “come to her senses”, while reminding her of the extent of his paternal affection.

“Who saw Saint James?, Who said Didistone? So that he asks her to come to her senses, so that he says that my love is infinite”

sings Koffi Olomidé on Tiktok

This gesture comes a few months after the outbreak of a falling out between the famous singer and his daughter. During a recent interview, Didistone admitted that despite their discord, Koffi Olomide remained his father.

By sending this opening message directly to Didistone during his live, Koffi Olomide is visibly reaching out for reconciliation. It remains to be seen whether her daughter, who has become an influential figure on social networks, will respond positively to this published appeal from her father.