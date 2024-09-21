Kokolilo Radio reduces working hours due to loadshedding



By Chinoyi Chipulu



Kokoliko Radio station in Chingola has announced reduced working hours due to loadshedding.



In a statement, Kokoliko Radio station director Charles Mubonda stated that the continuous loadshedding had impacted their operations forcing them to reduce operating hours.



Mubonde stated that the measure was to strive to conserve fuel and manage operational costs in these challenging economic conditions.



“We are announcing reduced operating hours amid ongoing loadshedding crisis. In light of the continuous loadshedding impacting our operations, Kokoliko Radio has made the difficult decision to adjust our broadcasting hours. Effective immediately, our station will operate from 05:00 hours to 22:00 daily,” he stated.



