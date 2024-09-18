Kompany on people who said Bayern job was bigger than him: “I’ll tell you something in a quick way just to prove a point”.



“I was born in Brussels, my dad was a refugee who came from Congo”.



“What are my chances of even playing in the Premier League, winning something as a player, playing for the national team? The odds were 0.000 something. Now I’m a coach”.



“Do you just stop believing in yourself and what you can achieve because of what other people say?”.



“The mentality is to keep going and in the end if you fail you fail, if you succeed you succeed. but you can always become better”.



“Online you can always find stuff so I really don’t take it personal”, says @iMiaSanMia.