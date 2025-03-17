KONKOLA MINE HOSPITAL DEMANDING FOR K32,000 FOR DRIVER THAT WAS ADMITTED FOR 2 HRS AND DIED

Chililabombwe aspiring MP Sydney Mwape Musonda shares….

Imwe ba Konkola Mine Hospital what medicine costs K32,000 ? That driver was admitted for less than 2 hours and died but you are subjecting the family to pay that much surely.  The people that brought the late driver even paid K4,800 admission deposit .



Please give the body to the family if you haven’t done so yet , Ilya it was brought in dead case.



Lucky Sichone Konkola Radio  kindly rush to Konkola mine hospital and get the story

