KONKOLA MINE HOSPITAL DEMANDING FOR K32,000 FOR DRIVER THAT WAS ADMITTED FOR 2 HRS AND DIED





Chililabombwe aspiring MP Sydney Mwape Musonda shares….



Imwe ba Konkola Mine Hospital what medicine costs K32,000 ? That driver was admitted for less than 2 hours and died but you are subjecting the family to pay that much surely. The people that brought the late driver even paid K4,800 admission deposit .





Please give the body to the family if you haven’t done so yet , Ilya it was brought in dead case.





Lucky Sichone Konkola Radio kindly rush to Konkola mine hospital and get the story