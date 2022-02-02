Kopala Police intercepts 5 criminals at toll gate

By Radio Icengelo’s Alice Mutangala

Police on the Copperbelt have arrested five criminals and recovered several stolen items after recent robberies and thefts recorded in the Province.

Copperbelt acting Police Commissioner Tresford Kasale said the five suspected criminals include two Zambians of Lusaka and three foreigners whose countries of origin are yet to be confirmed.

The five were intercepted at Michael Chilufya Sata Toll Plaza in Ndola on Monday en route to Lusaka after a tip off from the public.

The suspects, who were in a car registration number AAD 2489, carried several stolen items among them laptop computers, television sets, radio sets, mobile phones, clothes, shoes and money among other items that have been recovered by Police.

Mr. Kasale said Police suspects that the recovered items were stolen from Kitwe’s Riverside, Parklands and Bulangililo Townships where people complained of break-ins.

“Actually after we received the information we started pursuing them and in the process they were intercepted at the toll gate (Michael Chilufya Sata). So all that we can give credit to the informers because if they didn’t inform us these criminals would have escaped or would have gone to another town and started breaking,” Mr. Kasale said.