Koseni Honourable: Bowman runs away from court

BOWMAN Lusambo this afternoon made a blistering legal escape from the Lusaka High Court where he had been challenging the Speaker of the National Assembly for embarrassingly chasing him from the sofas at Parliament like a pupil who did not do their homework over the weekend.

Lusambo, together with 7 other PF nullified MPs, notified the court that they wanted to withdraw the case in which they were challenging Speaker Nelly Mutti for chasing them from Parliament which was their source of allowances and butter.

The speaker said Lusambo and his clique of nullified lawmakers would not continue to enjoy the privileges of being in the house until the High Court’s nullification of their seats was overturned by the Constitutional Court.

In the aftermath, Lusambo with PF bigwigs held press briefings in which they threatened the Speaker with massive legal action.

However, today, the PF MPs sneaked in an ‘excuse me Teacher, note to the Court saying they would let the Speaker’s decision be.

Kalemba December 15, 2021