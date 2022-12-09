KOSWE IS LYING …I never said I’m walking naked if PF loses 2026 elections – Davies Mwila

KOSWE IS LYING

…I never said I’m walking naked if PF loses 2026 elections – Mwila

Former PF Secretary General has said Koswe, a State House inclined Facebook page is lying over his remarks regarding 2026 elections.

The Facebook page posted that the former SG said he will walk naked to State House if PF fails to win the 2026 elections.

But Hon Mwila he has never issued such a statement to any media institution.

He urged the general public to treat the story with the contempt it deserves as he described it as total nonsense.