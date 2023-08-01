“Koswe” originates from State House – the office of our Republican President- Dr. Cosmas Musumali

Koswe – The other side of HH

By Dr. Cosmas Musumali, Socialist Party General Secretary

Those following “Koswe” will have noted how filthy and hateful the language has become. If it was just any other gutter publication one would quickly ignore and dismiss it.

However “Koswe” originates from State House – the office of our Republican President! It is therefore produced with the blessing and facilitation of our President. And this is where things become tricky.

The questions being posed by many shocked Zambians is why the President would tolerate – if not be comfortable – with what is and how it is being written?

Doesn’t he mind being associated with the filthy and hatred being published?

Doesn’t he realise this may have worked in opposition but becomes a boomerang now that he is in power?

Zambians will definitely come to their own conclusions. Let us wait and see.