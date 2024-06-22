Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker had intercourse just before their son was born

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker had intercourse just before their son, Rocky Thirteen, was born.

On this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney, 45, revealed how she and Barker, 48, spent their time in between hospital visits.

As the couple got their things together for their first trip to the hospital before Rocky’s birth, Kourtney said in a confessional, “With everything that we’ve been through to get to this place, it’s crazy that tonight is when we’re actually going to the hospital, and I think I’m just filled with excited, anxious energy.”

When the couple settled into their hospital room, preparing for labour, the reality star was only 1-2 cm. dilated, had contractions and some bleeding. They stayed at the hospital overnight, but she didn’t progress past 3 cm. dilated.

The Poosh founder then FaceTimed her sister Khloé Kardashian to debate going home, which the couple ended up settling on.

“So we went home, ate at Crossroads, showered, slept in our bed and then we had sex to get things going,” she told cameras in a confessional.

“That can help sometimes,” she added about having sex while pregnant.

They went back to the hospital the next day to finally welcome their baby boy.