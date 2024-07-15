The Kremlin announced it does not believe the U.S. administration orchestrated the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, despite the charged environment it allegedly created that led to the attack. Trump was injured in the ear during a rally in Pennsylvania, the attack is now under investigation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that while they don’t blame the U.S. authorities directly, the atmosphere surrounding Trump incited the violent incident.

President Joe Biden strongly condemned the attack, denouncing such violence. Peskov echoed sentiments from Trump’s allies who hold Biden accountable for the hostile climate.

Commenting on the dangers Trump faces, Peskov noted expectations of such threats due to concerted efforts to remove him from the political scene. Despite the incident, President Putin has no plans to call Trump.

Leaders worldwide, including Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, swiftly condemned the attack, expressing shock and denouncing political violence. Russia’s foreign ministry used this opportunity to urge the U.S. to prioritize domestic law enforcement instead of funding Ukraine’s military.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova argued on Telegram that funds directed towards Ukraine’s weaponry could better serve improving U.S. law enforcement.

Peskov also dismissed any concerns about the legitimacy of the upcoming U.S. election being impacted, stating it is solely a U.S. domestic issue.