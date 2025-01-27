KUDOS TO PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA- Hon. Romeo Kang’ombe

Hon. Romeo Kang’ombe writes….

KUDOS TO PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA

The President is departing for Tanzania this morning to attend a crucial meeting on the Zambia-Tanzania East Africa Interconnector project. This project has gained momentum with the securing of a $294 million grant, paving the way for its completion by 2027.

The interconnector will enable Zambia to access cheaper power, reducing reliance on the expensive Southern Power Pool. This project is a significant milestone in Zambia’s energy sector.

In 2020, the project stalled due to the PF’s default on debt obligations, which were secured at high-interest rates. However, the New Dawn administration has revived the project, ensuring its completion.

The interconnector will have a profound impact on Zambia’s energy landscape. As of December 31, 2021, ZESCO’s debt stood at $1.8 billion, accumulated from purchasing power at $0.14 per kilowatt and selling it at $0.04 per kilowatt. The New Dawn administration, in collaboration with the previous MD, implemented measures to settle the debt, reducing it to $394 million.

This achievement demonstrates prudent management and a commitment to financial stability. The Multi-Year-Tariff framework will address challenges associated with non-cost reflectivity, ensuring a sustainable energy sector.

The President’s meeting in Tanzania will discuss project details, including the 330-kilovolt transmission lines and regional energy cooperation. With the Zambia-Tanzania Interconnector Project, Zambia is poised to enhance its energy security and promote regional integration.

Kudos to Eng. Mapani and the New Dawn administration for their efforts in reviving the project.

Romeo Kang’ombe, MP and Chairperson of the Energy, Water Development, and Tourism Committee.”