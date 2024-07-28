Kulamba Traditional Ceremony Shifted To Accommodate From The Presidents Of Malawi And Mozambique Request

KULAMBA TRADITIONAL CEREMONY SHIFTED TO ACCOMMODATE PRESIDENTS’ REQUEST

BY Samuel Khwawe

The Kulamba Traditional Ceremony, a significant cultural event of the Chewa people of Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia has been rescheduled to August 24, 2024, from its original date of August 31, 2024.

Both the Chewa Royal Establishment Spokesperson Lucas Phiri and Chief Mbang’ombe Chairman General of the Kulamba Traditional Ceremony say the change has been necessitated by a request from the Presidents of Malawi and Mozambique to Kalonga Gawa Undi which has been granted.

The two leaders will be attending the African Leaders Summit in China on August 31, 2024 and requested the date change to enable them to attend the ceremony.

Chief Mbang’ombe has called on all participants and attendees to adjust their plans accordingly.

The ceremony, which attracts traditional rulers from 137 chiefdoms in Malawi, 33 in Mozambique, and 42 in Zambia, as well as approximately 1.7 million Chewa enthusiasts, features the prized Gule Wamkulu, a Chewa culture recognized as intangible heritage by UNESCO.