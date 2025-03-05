KULIMA TOWER BUS DRIVERS CELEBRATE ZAMBIA POLICE DAY IN STYLE

In appreciating the crucial role of safeguarding human life, protecting property and upholding the rule of law, Kulima Tower bus drivers commemorated this year’s Police Day in style.

Today’s gesture, among the many that one of Lusaka’s busiest bus stations is known for, saw a broader spectrum of men and women in uniform who utilise the 13 routes in the station have a free ride.

Those who by Press Time were still being treated to the sweet jackpot included but not limited to ZNS, Zambia Army, Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS), Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW), nurses and doctors.

Gracing the occasion, Local Government Minister, Gary Nkombo said there was need for the public to continue holding the Police in high esteem.

Nkombo, who was accompanied by UPND deputy Secretary General, Gertrude Imenda, said it was encouraging that bus drivers recognizes the importance of the Police Service.

Meanwhile, Lombebwalya Nsama, a nurse within Lusaka has expressed gratitude to the drivers for the gesture.

(C) THE FALCON