KULIMA-TOWER BUS DRIVERS SLASH FARES TO HONOR PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S THREE-YEAR MILESTONE



August 14, 2024



Lusaka – In a show of gratitude and celebration, the Kulima-Tower Bus Drivers Association, under the leadership of Chairman Nicolas Banda (popularly known as FaZa), has announced significant fare reductions across all 13 routes operating from Kulima-Tower Bus Station.



This gesture marks three years of President Hakainde Hichilema’s tenure, during which the association has experienced a more favorable and harassment-free working environment.



As a one-day offer, most bus routes will see fares reduced to just K10. Even more impressively, the Kafue-Chilanga route, typically K45, will be slashed to K20, while fares for Shantumbwe Road will drop from K40 to K25. The Konga-Makeni route will also see fares reduced from K25 to K15.



Chairman Banda expressed the association’s appreciation for President Hichilema’s leadership, highlighting the freedom they now have to operate without the interference of political cadres.



“This fare reduction is our way of thanking our loyal passengers and celebrating a government that values fairness and dignity in our profession,” said Banda.



The public is encouraged to take advantage of these reduced fares and join in the celebration of President Hichilema’s three years of progress and positive change for the Zambian people.