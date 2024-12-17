Kulima Tower Bus Operators to Offer Free Rides for December and January Birthdays, Plus Expectant Mothers

BUS operators at Kulima Tower Bus Station in Lusaka will this Thursday offer free rides on all routes for passengers born in December and January.





Kulima Tower Bus Station Association has further offered free drives to all women with advanced pregnancies.



As long as one shows proof that they were born in December or January, they will be able to enjoy a free ride from the bus station.





During the commemoration of the New Dawn government’s three years in office in August, the drivers slashed their bus fares by 50 percent to appreciate the end to cadreism in bus stations and markets.





Kulima Tower Bus Station Association chairman Nicholas Banda said drivers decided to surprise the passengers with free rides as a Christmas bonus.





Mr Banda, aka Faza, said passengers will be required to avail their national registration cards (NRCs) to conductors at the station.