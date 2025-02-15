KULIMA TOWER TRADERS WELCOMES NEW NOTES



February 14, 2025



LUSAKA – Traders at Kulima Tower bus station have welcomed the Bank of Zambia’s decision to introduce new currency notes to be introduced by March 31, 2025.



The traders spoken to however said there is need for an increase in the circulation of smaller denominations to ease business transactions.

Many traders says the shortage of coins and lower-value notes makes it difficult to provide change, affecting their daily trade.



Speaking at Kulima Tower bus station, Mr. Moses Sambuni, a bus driver emphasized the need for smaller notes, citing examples of challenges bus operators are encountering due to lack of change.

“Even powerful currencies like the British pound have smaller notes that are frequently used. The Bank of Zambia should print more small notes to support traders,” Mr. Sambuni said.



Meanwhile, another trader, Dorice Kalumbu, welcomed the move to print new notes but stressed the importance of ensuring they are available in sufficient quantities.



“We, as marketers, need smaller denominations for smooth transactions. Change is a big challenge for us,” she said.



Ms. Kalumbu added, “Chamene tifunako ife ma marketers, tifuna ndrama na zig’ono zig’ono sipakeko,” meaning they need small notes to make business easier.



On the other hand, Ms. Anastasia Lungu highlighted the advantages of introducing larger notes such as K200 and K500.



Ms. Lungu explained that carrying large amounts of money in smaller notes had previously attracted attention and increased security risks. However, with the introduction of bigger notes, people can carry money discreetly, thereby reducing crime.



With the Bank of Zambia’s announcement on February 12 that new notes will be introduced, traders are hopeful that both large and small notes will be made widely available to balance convenience and security in the market.



(C) THE FALCON