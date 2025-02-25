KULIMATOWER BUS DRIVERS OFFER FREE RIDES TO MEN AND WOMEN IN UNIFORM



February 25, 2025



Lusaka – Bus drivers at Kulimatower have declared a free bus ride for all men and women in uniform on March 4, 2025 as a token of appreciation for their service.





The Chairman of the Bus Drivers, Mr. Nicolas Banda, popularly known as “Faza,” announced that officers from the Zambia National Service, Zambia Army, Zambia Air Force, Drug Enforcement Commission.



Others to benefit from the gesture include; the Road Transport and Safety Agency, Zambia Revenue Authority, Zambia Police Service, as well as nurses, doctors, and pregnant mothers provided they present their official identification cards.





Speaking about this initiative, Mr. Banda emphasized the importance of recognizing the efforts of those who serve the nation. “These people play a critical role in maintaining peace, order, and health in our communities.”



This is our way of showing gratitude,” he said. He also acknowledged the peaceful environment in the bus station and market areas, attributing it to President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership.





Another bus driver, Felix Chisokoshi, echoed this sentiment, stating,



“We are giving back to our customers because we appreciate the peace we enjoy under Faza’s leadership at the station.”





Mr. Banda further urged President Hakainde Hichilema to “continue with the same spirit of good governance and unity.”





This gesture by the Kulimatower bus drivers highlights their appreciation for security officers and healthcare workers, reinforcing the spirit of gratitude and national unity.



(C) THE FALCON