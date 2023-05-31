KUMUTASHAFYE HH- PF MP ANTHONY MUMBA

KUMUTASHAFYE HH, WRITES PF MP MUMBA
He writes:
CDF TAKING DEVELOPMENT TO EVERY CORNER OF ZAMBIA.
Dr.Anthony C.Mumba writes ✍️ …
31st May, 2023. Today I was handing over 45 Desktop computers and 10 laptops to the various shools in my constituency under CDF. Last week we received a Toyota Landcruiser under CDF for project monitoring of various CDF projects. Bane politics is a competition of ideas and this CDF increament for some of us MP’s if not all is working kaili bambi kuichaila…… Kumutashafye HH it was his idea and now it is responding positively to the people’s needs in Kantanshi. Next its school desks and text books for the following grade’s
1, 7, 9 and Grade 12.
God Bless
Hon Dr.Anthony C.Mumba( MP)
Kantanshi Constituency