KUNDA CRITICIZES UPND’S PERFORMANCE AND WARNS OF FUTURE ACCOUNTABILITY

Lusaka, Zambia – In a scathing critique, Zambia Wake Up Party President Howard Kunda has lambasted the United Party for National Development (UPND) for its perceived failures since assuming office in 2021.

Speaking on a special radio program on Millennium Radio on Sunday, Mr. Kunda did not mince words, rating the UPND’s performance a dismal 0 out of 10.

“Umulandu Taubola – one day you will account for all these scandals,” Kunda warned, using a Bemba proverb to emphasize that accountability will eventually catch up with the ruling party.

He commended the UPND for being “good promisers with zero action,” highlighting what he sees as a significant gap between the party’s promises and their delivery.

Mr. Kunda specifically criticized the UPND’s handling of the social sector, noting several key areas where he believes the party has fallen short.

“They have made numerous promises that remain unfulfilled,” he said, accusing the government of failing to meet the expectations they set for themselves.

In addition to his criticism of the UPND’s social policies, Kunda expressed concern over the state of democracy in Zambia. He bemoaned the shrinking democratic space and the lack of separation of powers, claiming there has been significant interference by the executive branch in the functions of other government arms.

Kunda also issued a stern warning to the UPND regarding what he described as unchecked scandals and atrocities within various sectors during their tenure. “The time will come when they will have to account for their wrongdoings,” he asserted, indicating that the current administration’s actions would not go unpunished.

The Zawapa – Zambia wake-up Party through its president, has thus made its stance clear: the UPND must address these issues or face the consequences in the future.