Kunene urges Trump to attend G20 summit, dismisses Malema’s remarks



Kenny Kunene, Deputy President of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), has urged U.S. President Donald Trump to attend the G20 Summit and disregard remarks made by Julius Malema.



Kunene described Malema as a “small boy,” “toy soldier,” and “harmless pest,” emphasizing that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader does not represent the South African government.



He reassured Trump that South Africa is safe for the summit and extended an invitation for him to see for himself.



This comes after Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), responded to Donald Trump’s claim of not attending the G20 Summit by calling him “delusional” and a “tariff-wielding barbarian.” Malema accused Trump of spreading disinformation about land confiscation and genocide in South Africa to avoid facing global peers at the summit in South Africa. He further stated that South Africa would continue expropriating land without compensation, undeterred by Trump’s threats. The EFF, through Malema, dismissed Trump’s remarks as an attempt to dodge international accountability.