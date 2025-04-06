KUOMBOKA 2025 SUCCESSFUL.



At about 20:05 Hours, The 2025 Kuomboka Ceremony reached its glorious climax as His Majesty Litunga Lubosi Imwiko II successfully docked at Limulunga Nayuma Harbour, marking yet another historic moment in the rich cultural heritage of the Lozi people.



After a majestic voyage aboard the iconic Nalikwanda royal barge, His Majesty arrived at Limulunga amidst scenes of great joy, ululations, and traditional celebrations.





With this year’s ceremony being graced by Republican President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, the docking symbolized not only the success of this year’s Kuomboka but also the resilience and unity of the Lozi people.





Indeed Kuomboka more than just a migration.