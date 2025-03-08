“Kuomboka Ceremony CONFIRMS MINISTER MWEETWA’S PREDICTION: LOARDSHAREDING TO REDUCE BY JUNE”



The recent floods in the Barotse plains have led to the temporary displacement of villagers from the Siwito area, who have moved to higher grounds in Limulunga district with their cattle. This development confirms the earlier statements made by the Minister of Information, Honourable Mweetwa, regarding the movement of floodwaters from the Barotse plains to Kariba Dam, where hydro power is generated.



According to traditional predictions, the floods that have covered the Barotse plains will recede by June, moving towards the Kariba Dam, where power is generated, thus improving the water levels in the dam. This, in turn, will reduce load shedding in Zambia. The receding of floods from the Barotse plains will also mark the beginning of another Kumboka, known as Kufuluwela, where the people of the Barotse plains will return to their villages, signaling the end of the flood season in the Barotse plains and the improvement of water levels in the Kariba Dam.





The temporary displacement of villagers is not uncommon in the region, as the Barotse floodplain is prone to flooding during the rainy season. The floodplain, which stretches from the Zambezi’s confluence with the Kabompo and Lungwebungu Rivers in the north to a point about 230 km south above the Ngonye falls, is a vital part of the region’s ecosystem.



The government’s efforts to mitigate the impact of the floods are ongoing, with various stakeholders, including World Vision and government in Zambia, providing support to affected communities. The organization has been working closely with the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) to provide emergency assistance, including food, shelter, and healthcare services.





The temporary displacement of villagers from the Siwito area is an example of the region’s resilience in the face of natural disasters. As the floods recede and the people return to their villages, it is essential to recognize the importance of traditional knowledge and predictions in understanding and preparing for such events.



