KUOMBOKA CEREMONY KICKS OFF IN FULL GEAR



Every year in Zambia’s Western Province, the Lozi-speaking people (Malozi) embark on a significant journey, moving from the Zambezi floodplain to higher ground as the river swells around April. This migration, led by the Litunga-the king of the Malozi—is marked by the Kuomboka ceremony, a centuries-old tradition whose name means “getting out of water.”





Historically, this grand event celebrates the Litunga’s relocation from his summer palace in Lealui, nestled in the floodplains of Barotseland, to his winter residence in Limulunga, where he remains until the waters recede in June or July.





The Kuomboka festival is held annually at the end of the rainy season, typically in March or April, when the upper Zambezi River floods.



The Litunga, currently Lubosi Imwiko II (Mbumu wa Maoma), determines the ceremony’s date a few weeks in advance, considering flood levels, food supply, and the lunar cycle.





In the days leading up to the event, the royal drums, known as Maoma, are sounded in Lealui to summon paddlers.



The ceremony’s significance is underscored by the fact that the first beats of the Maoma are performed by the Litunga himself.





Following this, members of the royal family, led by the Natamoyo (chief justice), indunas, and eventually the general public, take turns beating the sacred drums.



The powerful resonance of the Maoma can be heard up to 15 kilometers away on a quiet night, drawing large crowds to Lealui, including eager paddlers from different parts of Barotseland.





In the images below:

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Gift Sialubalo, MP, participates in beating the royal drums, while in other images, the Litunga observes the ceremony’s proceedings.



#Tradition #delivering #CDF #development #MLGRD Presidential Delivery Unit Zambia Ministry of Information and Media – Zambia Hakainde Hichilema