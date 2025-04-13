KUOMBOKA NALOLO 2025



We gather here today to celebrate the prestigious Kuomboka Ceremony of Her Royal Highness, the Litunga la Mboela of Lwambi Chiefdom.



Her Royal Highness, affectionately known as the “Queen of the South”, will sail in grand tradition from the Nalolo Palace to her Muoyo Palace, marking this important cultural journey.



The Guest of Honour at this year’s ceremony is Western Province Minister, Hon. Kapelwa Mbangweta (MP).



He is accompanied by a distinguished delegation, including the Deputy Permanent Secretary for Western Province, Mr. Richard Mulwanda, Mongu District Commissioner, Mr. Morgan Akabeswa, and other senior government officials.