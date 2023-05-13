Kuti walaba mayo: HH – 2, 852 348 Edgar Lungu – 1, 870 780

We use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. We do this to improve browsing experience and to show (non-) personalized ads. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Ubulimi bwakale tabutalalika Mwana.. Continue living in the past, drowning in the past glory. Governments come and go.So do Parties. But the people of Zambia remain.
Kikikikiki, ati 2.8 million. Kale yama. Maybe you are now less than 1 million.
But ba pafu fans zoona tamutontonkanya. Surely one can even say ati the 1,000,000.00 is now bellow, how and by what means?. Ba musonda do you know that uncle luo who went to school on full sponsorship of govt under DR Kaunda removed the meal allowance at INZA but UPND has restored it? do you stil dream of these students being with you or the new dawn.
You removed the bursaries which was there and brought loans with 15% interest to vulnerable students and the new dawn is working to reduce the percentage and has also increased the number of students benefiting on this facility even extending it to other public universities and for you this is nothing to beneficiaries to think of evil pafu and uncle luo?. For you, you think normalisation and restoring order in the country is nothing compared to the careless thugs on the roads, marketers and bus stops under pafu is good for everyone? let alone evil to continue with such bad acts in the pit of hell ( to you, you think in you drunken dreams is an addition?)
The 20% NAPSA program is nothing compared to the robbery that benefited afew and denied the owners to use part of their money use it to invest while they are still strong? to you this is a minus?
The free education that is benefiting.many vulnerable but viable children to you I’d nothing.g or is a minus/subtraction that will subtract voters from the 2,800,000 to less than 1,000,000? Wubepelefye Tamwakaimyange futi.
I am sorry musonda be real and see sense otherwise you will continue dreaming while looking and mukadabwa. Your pafu borrowed carelessly, defaulted and just talking loud on how to go to china, go to china why? Look at your Chinese whom you brought everywhere you go twama problems yeka yeka, everytime. Aikona man.