Home politics UPND Kuti walaba mayo: HH – 2, 852 348 Edgar Lungu... politicsPFUPND Kuti walaba mayo: HH – 2, 852 348 Edgar Lungu – 1, 870 780 May 1, 2022 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Note: ECZ official presidential results for 155 of 156 constituencies (excluding Mandevu constituency) while CCMG PVT estimates for all 156 constituencies. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.