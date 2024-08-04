PoliticsPFUPNDVideo Kuti walaba mayo:Bowman Lusambo Cried after Lungu lost to HH in 2021(VIDEO) August 4, 2024 7 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp
Power is sweet. LOL
True power is sweet sure
Those women just joined crying we without knowing the reason why Bowman was crying sole William.
Why was he, and the other people, crying?
I get it now after the expansion of the subtitle.
The sweet comfort of power and not authority but power and its abuse had gone.
Stealing to appease yourselves and the few others.
Now again Lusambo seems to want to “sabalia” before the trial begins….the courts have said. You have a case to answer. Hungry lion you thought you were bribing the Police is not working….the law is the law. You thought you were above the law….now answer.
Fake headline. The video relates to the burning down of Main Masala market and has absolutely nothing to do with the 2021 election results.
For obvious reasons, the one who posted the video has not identified him/herself.