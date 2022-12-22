KUWAIT FRIENDLY POSTPONED

The planned friendly between the local assemblage of the Zambia National Team and Kuwait has been postponed.

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala says the Kuwait Football Association had informed their Zambia counterparts that the match would not take place on Sunday as scheduled due to unforeseen circumstances.

Kashala said Kuwait had indicated that they remain open to playing Zambia at the next available opportunity.

“Our colleagues from Kuwait have communicated that the match would not be able to take place as scheduled due to unforeseen circumstances on their end. They will however remain open for playing us at the next available opportunity,” he says.

“We had grabbed the opportunity to help the Oswald Mutapa tutored local lads to test themselves as they prepare for their AFCON qualifier assignment in March next year. We are working on various international friendlies for our different national teams as they prepare for different assignments.”

Credit : FAZ