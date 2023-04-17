Kwacha Appreciation a result of BOZ Intervention and Not economic activities or rise in exports- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

KWACHA AT 17

Kwacha Appreciation a result of BOZ Intervention and Not economic activities or rise in exports

I assumed that the rapid appreciation of the Kwacha last week was due to the disbursement of the USD188million from the IMF Bail-out. But it is not.

Minister of Finance, Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane has lamented from Washington that the dusbursement of the US$188million by the International Monetary Fund has NOT been made yet as Zambia has not met two key conditionalities that include assurances from the Creditors’ Committee over debt reschedule or debt forgiveness.

Further the Staff-level Agreement between IMF Staff and Zambian authorities has to be approved by the IMF Executive Board.

So this sudden Kwacha appreciation has nothing to with positive economic activities, market confidence or rise in exports but Bank of Zambia monetary policy intervention of flooding the market with foreign currency.

Recently Bank of Zambia raised the Monetary Policy from 9.25% to 11.5%. This adjustment affected both Kwacha and Foreign currency statutory reserve ratio.

Last year the Bank of Zambia spent $1.3 billion of foreign exchange proceeds to stabilise and safeguard the foreign exchange market.

This is temporary as we do not have sufficient foreign reserves to sustain such interventions.

Monetary policy refers to the measures or actions taken by the monetary authority of the country (the Bank of Zambia in this case) to alter the quantity, availability and cost of money or credit in the economy.