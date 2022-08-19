Kwacha appreciation results in Cement prices dropping by 11%

Chilanga Cement, a subsidiary of Chinese global cement giant company Huanxin Cement has revealed that the price of cement has progressively reduced by an average of 11% over the past 10 months following the continued appreciation of the kwacha, which has also resulted in a better business environment.

Company Corporate Affairs Manager Gift Danga said if the kwacha continues to appreciate against major foreign currencies, the cost of production is expected to further go down and this will eventually lead to lower prices for customers.

In an interview with the Zambian Business Times – ZBT, Danga explained that the appreciation of the local currency against foreign currencies leads to a lower cost of doing business as the importation of raw materials and pricing of other inputs becomes cheaper.

Danga added that the appreciation of the kwacha leads to a lower cost of doing business, which ultimately results in prices that are more competitive for end users. He noted that as regards fuel prices, a downward movement in fuel price leads to low transport costs, which in turn contributes to the low cost of doing business, thereby resulting in better prices for end users.

