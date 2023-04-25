KWACHA APPRECIATION SADDENS TOBACCO FARMERS IN CHIPATA

Tobacco Farmers in Chipata are saddened with the appreciation of the Kwacha against the United States Dollar, which is negatively affecting the pricing value of tobacco in the 2022-2023 marketing season.

Lingson Katundu Phiri, a tobacco farmer in Chipata with 5, 000 bales of tobacco says farmers are losing out potential returns because of the depreciation of the US dollar against the Zambian Kwacha.

Tobacco Board of Zambia TBZ Eastern Province Tobacco Inspector Mainza Siyalubanje says the marketing season is going on well with no challenges experienced by the farmers at the main floors.

-Diamond TV