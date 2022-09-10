KWACHA APPRECIATION TO CRIPPLE EXPORT EARNINGS – FINANCIAL ANALYST

By Shem Malinda

Financial Analyst Kingford Kalobi says the appreciation of the kwacha against other major convertible currencies will have a negative impact on the country’s export earnings.

However, Mr Kalobi has urged small and medium enterprises importing goods should take advantage of the gains posted by the kwacha.

And, Johnson Ndolesha, a Cross Border Trader at Lusaka’s COMESA Market says his business is steadily growing as a result of the appreciation of the kwacha.