Kwacha begins Race to Depreciation- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Kwacha begins Race to Depreciation

I guess the $45million intervention by Bank of Zambia released on 1st April 2023 has been depleted..

Further the failure by Government to secure the IMF disbursement of the $188million as anticipated, which is part of the $1.3billion bail-out may also be factor in the market.

The Kwacha has began its rapid race to depreciation!

The permanent solution is to ramp up economic activities, build up exports, design export receipts retention by Bank of Zambia especially receipts from the mining sector that forms over 70%.

Here is the picture of Zambia’s import and Export.

EXPORTS

The top exports of Zambia are Raw Copper ($6.33B), Refined Copper ($2.97B), Gold ($814M), Precious Stones ($280M), and Electricity ($176M), exporting mostly to Switzerland ($4.7B), China ($2.26B), Singapore ($1.43B), Democratic Republic of the Congo ($1.11B), and United Arab Emirates ($860M).

IMPORTS

The top imports of Zambia are Refined Petroleum ($600M), Nitrogenous Fertilizers ($278M), Delivery Trucks ($199M), Copper Ore ($193M), and Packaged Medicaments ($188M), importing mostly from South Africa ($2.33B), China ($951M), United Arab Emirates ($832M), India ($431M), and Democratic Republic of the Congo ($300M).