Kwacha has been controversially changed as if it belongs to HH, Kalyalya – Changala

1

Kwacha has been controversially changed as if it belongs to HH, Kalyalya – Changala



By Esther Chisola

Human Rights activist Brenner Changala says the Zambian currency has been controversially changed by replacing important national features and replacing them with inconsequential ones, as if the Kwacha belong to President Hakainde Hichilema and Bank of Zambia Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya.



In an interview with Daily Revelation over the weekend, Changala said the change of currency was destroying national identity.



“A lot of features of national importance have been erased and replaced with inconsequential watermarks. That is what they must worry. Did they consult widely? That is a national currency, it’s not a currency for



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/kwacha-has-been-controversially-changed-as-if-it-belongs-to-hh-kalyalya-changala/

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here