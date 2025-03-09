Kwacha Historical Exchange rate against dollar under various administrations
1968 – Currency introduced ($1 – K0.96)
1991 – KK Exit – FTJ Entry ($1 – K1.56)
2001 – FTJ Exit – LPM Entry ($1 – K3.81)
2006 – LPM continues ($1 – K3.9)
2008 – LPM dies – RB Entry ($1 -K3.59)
2011 – RB Exit – MCS Entry ($1 – K5.12)
2014 – MCS dies ($1 – K6.34)
2015 – ECL Entry ($1 – K6.37)
2021 – ECL Exit – HH Entry ($1 – K16.04)
2025 – HH Continues ($1 – K28.83)
Credit writeup: Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya
Personally I feel kaleb fundanga can do better than Danny kalyalya.The other man who was going to do well it is nga’ndu mangande,our current finance minister knows nothing even during Rupiah bwazani Banda the money failed to work on kwacha it jumped from k4 to k6.
Buyoya has lied on pf Exit. PF left it at 22. NOT all that nonsense.
Kwacha reached high during PF reign due TOO MUCH LOANS.