Kwacha Historical Exchange rate against dollar under various administrations



1968 – Currency introduced ($1 – K0.96)



1991 – KK Exit – FTJ Entry ($1 – K1.56)





2001 – FTJ Exit – LPM Entry ($1 – K3.81)



2006 – LPM continues ($1 – K3.9)





2008 – LPM dies – RB Entry ($1 -K3.59)



2011 – RB Exit – MCS Entry ($1 – K5.12)



2014 – MCS dies ($1 – K6.34)





2015 – ECL Entry ($1 – K6.37)



2021 – ECL Exit – HH Entry ($1 – K16.04)





2025 – HH Continues ($1 – K28.83)



Credit writeup: Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya