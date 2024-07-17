Kwacha is going back to its home of K27 as the injection of  IMF money in the economy was temporary- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

K26.6

Shapwa Already?



When the IMF Executive Board completed the third review under the 38-month Extended Credit Facility (ECF) Arrangement for Zambia and approved provided the immediate disbursement of US$569.6 million towards the $1.7billion Bail-out, the Kwacha gained and appreciated to K22 per dollar.



I stated that the Kwacha will soon go back to its home of K27 as the injection of this IMF money in the economy was temporary.



The long-lasting solution is for the country to benefit from its exports and export proceeds.



Zambia’s largest export remains copper. However we don’t own the mines, we dont tax the mines, we give unnecessary incentives to the mines, and the owners of the mine have no obligation to repatriate the export proceeds to Zambia.



Our currency will remain weak because of this and other factors.



The foreign exchange market will remain volatile and its instability will continue to extend to trade and extremely disruptive to this import-oriented economy!