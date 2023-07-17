Kwacha turns 19

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



At K19! What can be done?

Until we rump up exports, until mineral export receipts are banked at Central and local banks instead of Switzerland, until real production and economic activities increase, until we stop planning for 4% economic growth instead of minimum 10%, until we stop planning to grow food for 20million people instead of the 400million around a deficient SADC region, until we plan for six million tourists instead of one million, the foreign exchange market will remain volatile and unstable.

Infact, KCM’s Konkola Deep Mine alone,has one of the largest copper deposits in the World and can produce six million tonnes per year!

BOZ will continue to use unsustainable monetary police measures such as restricting money supply and using foreign reserves.

Until….