Kwaito Legend Doc Shebeleza Passes Away at 51



South Africa is mourning the loss of a music icon as Kwaito legend Victor Bogopane, affectionately known as Doc Shebeleza, has sadly passed away at the age of 51.





Known for his electrifying stage presence and timeless hits that shaped the Kwaito music genre, Doc Shebeleza leaves behind a legacy that will forever resonate in the hearts of fans across the nation.

Details surrounding his passing are still emerging, but tributes have already begun pouring in from fans and fellow artists alike. His music not only entertained but also told the stories of township life, making him a voice of the people.